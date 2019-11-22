Origins Jazz Series presents Ben Monder

Origins Jazz Series presents an evening with famed guitarist Ben Monder.

A musician in the New York City area for over 30 years, Ben Monder has performed with a wide variety of artists, including Jack McDuff, Marc Johnson, Lee Konitz, Billy Childs, Andrew Cyrille, George Garzone, Paul Motian, Maria Schneider, Louis Cole, Marshall Crenshaw and Jandek. He also contributed guitar parts to the last David Bowie album, “Blackstar”. Ben conducts clinics and workshops around the world, and has served on the faculties of the New England Conservatory and the New School.

One general admissions seating. :Limited seats. Advance tickets recommended.

$20 per ticket, additional $5.00 fee for at the door purchases.