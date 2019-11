A standard in Lexington's jazz scene, OJS is excited to present the Jazztet led by Univeristy of Kentucky Professor of Saxophone Miles Osland, and Professor of Jazz Piano Riley Dailey - last seen in OJS just last year.

Two General Admission Seatings, 7:00 and 9:15p for $15 each. All-Evening Passes available for $25 each.

Buy in advance - additional $5.00 fee for at the door purchases.

Cash bar during the show.