Studio Players: "Over the River and Through the Woods"

Single Italian-American, Nick, visits both sets of his beloved, but annoying, grandparents every Sunday for dinner. When he has to tell them that he's been offered a dream job (on the other side of the country), the news is not received well. How could he betray his family's love to move to Seattle, for a job, wonder his grandparents? Thus begins a series of schemes to keep Nick around and that includes bringing to dinner the lovely (and single) Caitlin O'Hare as bait…We won't give the ending away here. Rated G

Nov. 14-17, 22-24, 29-Dec. 1, 2019

Opening, Fridays, and Saturdays: 8:00pm

Sunday matinees: 2:30 pm