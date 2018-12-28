Pat Goodwin

Pat Godwin has blossomed into one of the most clever and prolific, comedy songwriters in the business. Pat first got national airplay with the holiday classic he crafted with his brothers James and Jack called, “Let’s Put Christ Back in Christmas” from the album Reindeer Games. After that, it wasn’t long before Godwin’s talents were being used on radio morning shows; a medium Pat is more than familiar with. He’s worked for 6 years as a part of Philadelphia’s Morning Zoo, 3 years for The Bob & Tom Show, and was a frequent guest and contributor to both Howard Stern’s radio and TV shows.