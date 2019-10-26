Peculiar, Curious, Bizarre and Morbid Victorian Customs

Why were Victorians so enamored with death? This exploration into the strange life and death of the Victorians will allow attendees to journey from room-to-room as we talk about cabinets of curiosities: Victorian Mourning customs, the history of ghost hunting, bee funerals and more! See historic Waveland decorated in full mourning with displays including an authentic Fisk casket, death mask, hair jewelry and more.

October 4th, 11th, 18th and 26th at 7 p.m.

Tickets - $15.00 per person

Reservations required

Not suitable for children under 12

Call now to reserve! 859-272-3611