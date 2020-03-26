Petey DeAbreu

Comedy Off Broadway Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Petey DeAbreu is a fast-rising star on the New York City comedy scene. He has appeared at the Greenwich Village Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club, New York Comedy Club, and EastVille Comedy Club as well as Night Train with Wyatt Cenac and Comedy at the Knit in Brooklyn. His show "Petey's World" was recently featured in the New York Comedy Festival. 

Showtimes:

Thurs., March 26 at 7:15 p.m.

Fri., March 27 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Sat., March 28 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

To purchase tickets visit comedyoffbroadway.com

Info

Comedy Off Broadway Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
COMEDY
