Post Modern Jukebox

Inspired by founder and arranger Scott Bradlee's childhood love of classic jazz and Motown, Postmodern Jukebox, also widely known by the acronym PMJ, is a rotating musical collective that was founded in New York City in 2011. PMJ is known for reimagining popular modern music into different vintage genres, especially early 20th century forms such as swing and jazz. In the 8 short years since its inception, PMJ has released 22 albums with several nearly topping Billboard Jazz and Heatseekers charts.PMJ has also gained a large online following, amassing over 1 billion YouYube views and 3.6 million subscribers. The group has covered songs by artists ranging from Lady Gaga and The Strokes to Katy Perry and the White Stripes. Since beginning as a small group of friends making music in a basement in Queens, New York, PMJ has grown to feature and include over 50 members in its rotating cast gone on to feature 70 performers and tour six continents.