Pottery: hand building a mug! - Kre8Now Makerspace

In this class, you will learn how to properly wedge clay, how to roll out a slab, how to score and slip, and techniques to add texture to clay!

You will also be provided with basic knowledge of the clay and firing process!

During this session, you will complete a hand-built mug and it will be fired for you to pick up!

(*If* you'd like to come back after the first firing and glaze your mug yourself it will be a $20 fee per person, or you can pick out the color glaze you wish to have, and I'll gladly glaze it for you at no extra cost)!

This class is perfect for a day of fun with your friends or family!

All materials provided :)