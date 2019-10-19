"Pride & Prejudice" Jane Austen Ball

The evening will begin with an English dinner with Mr. Darcy and Miss Elizabeth Bennett. Following dinner guests are invited by the couple into the Grand Ballroom for a dance lesson and English dancing led by Don Corson with Keltricity live band. A game room will be available for fun and pleasant competition. Visit the rooftop with a cup of hot cider, take photos with Mr. Darcy and Miss Elizabeth Bennett on the Grand Staircase at the conclusion of the night.

Doors Opens for Dinner Guests: 5:30PM

Dinner: 6:30PM

Ball: 8PM