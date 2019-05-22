Primitive Man/ Assethe/ Body Void/ Hawkbill

Denver’s PRIMITIVE MAN’s music matches its name: a savage, sparse mix of death metal, blackened noise, and doom riffs. The threepiece was formed in February of 2012 by Ethan Lee McCarthy, Jonathan Campos, and Bennet Kennedy (all current and former members of Vermin Womb, Withered, Clinging To The Trees of A Forest Fire, Death of Self and Reproacher).

Body Void originally formed in the spring of 2014 as Devoid with the aim to combine the most extreme elements of hardcore punk and doom metal, bridging furious crust salvos and the crushing stillness of drone doom.

Joined by local heavy rock from Hawkbill.