Gallery Hop: Prince Dinger and Friends

Explore the art of Prince Dinger, Peggy Bishop, Barbara Johnson, Carolyn Hedges, Katie Humphress, Quinn West, and Teri Carter! Light refreshments provided at the Gallery Hop.

Prince’s roots are right here in Kentucky. Childhood was spent on a farm in central Bluegrass. There she developed an appreciation of natural landscapes and the animals with which we share our world. She is an avid fly fisher and hiker. She has kayaked many rivers on the east coast and loves water. Now enjoying the quiet challenge of creating an image on canvas, she starts with an image that both inspires the many hours spent on a painting and which might push her style. Her works are in portrait, landscape, animal life and still life. She has worked in both acrylic and oil. Her exhibits have been exhibited in local galleries as well as solo shows. The works exhibited here are in oil.