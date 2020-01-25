The Princess and The Peas

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 W Short St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Who is your favorite superhero? Princess loves strong characters that zip through space and jump buildings with a single bound - but one thing she can’t stand is her name – Princess. Princesses can’t be superheroes… can they? Vivian Hill Snipes, LCT Artistic Director, takes on this modern retelling of the classic tale all about what is means to be SUPER and what it means to be a princess.

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:

Saturday, January 25 @ 11:00am

Saturday, January 25 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, January 25 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, January 26 @ 2:00pm

$20 adults, $15 children under 18

THEATER & PERFORMANCE
