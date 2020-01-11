Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys

Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Grammy Award winning artist Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys are currently touring in support of their 2019 Stanley Family Records release, the Billboard chart topping ‘Lord Help Me Find The Way.’ This is their second release after dropping a self-titled album in 2017 that was the first release for the group since Ralph II took over the Clinch Mountain Boys band name per the wishes of his late father Dr. Ralph Stanley.

Dinner in the Ballroom is also available at 6PM. This includes social seating, a chef's table, and reserved concert seating.

Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
FOOD & DRINK, MUSIC
8592560322
