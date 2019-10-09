Red Barn Radio: Grits and Soul

The heart of Grits & Soul are Anna Kline and John Looney. For eight years now, the duo has traveled the globe spreading the gospel of Southern sound. Directly influenced by the redemptive strains of gospel, the drawling tremolo of rhythm and blues, and the raw twang of rural American life, the duo conjures up the pain and the pleasure of calloused hands, tilled earth, and the groove of a steel needle digging into a wax 45. Anna and John lend their voices to the rich tradition of Southern songwriters who constantly explore and push the boundaries of American roots music.