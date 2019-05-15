Red Barn Radio: Hoot and Holler

Brought together by a mutual love for American folk music, Amy Alvey (fiddle, guitar) and Mark Kilianski (guitar, banjo) have been entertaining audiences all over the U.S. with their tight duo sound since 2013. Based now in Asheville, NC, they specialize in the soulful grit of old time Appalachian mountain music, with their original songs blending seamlessly alongside their traditional repertoire. Both are equally inspired by mountain musicians like Roscoe Holcomb and Ola Belle Reed as they are to revered songsmiths like Gillian Welch and Townes Van Zandt. Instrument swapping is common during a performance between two guitars, banjo and fiddle, and fiddle and guitar. In 2015, urged by the rising cost of living in Boston, they decided to hit the road full time in a high top camper van named "Irene" and have toured all over the country. With Asheville as their home base, they still travel most of the year in the van and play concert halls and festivals like Old Tone Music Festival, Watermelon Park Bluegrass Festival, and the Blackpot Festival in Lafayette, Louisiana.