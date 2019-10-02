Red Barn Radio: Bill Lykins and Intentional Grass

ArtsPlace 161 N Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Bill Lykins & Intentional Grass is one of Southern Ohio’s newest and up-and-coming Bluegrass bands in the tri-state area. In 2018, Bill, guitarist and vocalist, was inspired with an idea to develop a band with a new sound and genre of hard-driving Bluegrass that has given way to the creation of Bill Lykins & Intentional Grass, whose other members include Howard Dixon on banjo, Larry Unger on bass, and Caleb Dezarn on mandolin. His group embodies a unique combination of instrumental virtuosity and prolific talent, impressing audiences not only with their cutting-edge delivery but also with an impressive catalogue of material.

ArtsPlace 161 N Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
