Reno Collier

Comedy Off Broadway Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

A former P.E. teacher, Reno Collier has endeared himself to a wide range of audiences. 

Reno's journey began at the Punchline Comedy Club in Atlanta, GA where he tended bar to supplement his day job. One night he found himself on stage during the weekly open mic night. His unique outlook on life - mixed with a six-pack - was instantly popular and provided a platform to launch a career as a comedian. 

Showtimes:

Thurs., April 2 at 7:00 p.m.

Fri., April 3 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Sat., April 4 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Comedy Off Broadway Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
COMEDY, THEATER & PERFORMANCE
