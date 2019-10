Rhinestone Moses

(Ryan, Downton J. Brown, Mitch, & Tivis)

New Lexington band playing first show. Vibes like if Big Star cut a Motown record. Members of Yellow Cuss, Sugarbelli, Fred Table and the Chairs, Billy Nelson, Prison Book Club, etc.

Roman Concrete

Mike and Dave, but not that ones who needed wedding dates, talking about a different Mike and Dave from the Fakes and the LFUCS.

Geno Seale

Kentucky treasure. The Bonnie Prince Billy of Irvine KY.

21+

$5