"Riff, Bop and Stroll": Jazz Listening Party

Hear two music lovers go back and forth riffing off each other's favorite tracks across the jazz spectrum from Bebop to West Coast, Avant-Garde to Straight-Ahead. You'll hear tracks from independent, self-published, small press and even some of the big labels. The key is you'll leave with a new sense of why jazz is life and why this kind of life will send you out the doors with a riff, bop and stroll. Join Walter Tunis, music writer for Kentucky.com and Dav Sumner jazz contributor for Bandcamp Daily and creator of the go-to jazz blog Bird is the Worm.