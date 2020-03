This workshop is based on the research of Dr. Brené Brown as she presents in her book "Rising Strong." Rising strong is about what it takes to get back up and how owning stories of struggle gives the power to write a daring new ending. The workshop will discuss getting back on your feet after facing hard times.

Times:

Fri., 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sun., 1 p.m.-6 p.m.