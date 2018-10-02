Robert Beatty, Scy1el, Nurse Betty and Glochids

This event is 18+ and ticket prices range from $5-$8.

The scope of Robert Beatty's hydra-headed art practice has grown into an extreme articulation of unconfined creativity across multiple disciplines. A founding member of 2000's noise outfit Hair Police, as well as visionary illustrator and album-art designer for many of this era's most celebrated underground artists, Robert Beatty records his solo work under the name Three Legged Race. Beatty's recent celebrated performances as Three Legged Race abandoned prior synthesizer-dependent set-ups in favor of an intentionally dematerialized approach, employing just a sequencer program in an iPhone, and a lone tape machine. Conceptually, Beatty is defiantly shrugging off the fetishized hardware-oriented model so rampant in current electronic music discourse.

Nurse Betty is a noise experiment by Dianne Lynn of Homoglochini, Weird Ear Records, and LCM. Duel sided pulsing fritzed out synths, and hapenstance zounds, perhaps inspired by theories and methods such as flow, osmosis, stress, and relief.

Glochids is one James Roemer, of Tempe, Arizona; Succulents field researcher, gamelan experimentalist, cross country cyclist, and bricoleur extraordinaire. James plays many instruments and objects, including gamelan (with his band sungsang), a language learning computer replete with old school punch card interface, cactus quills (glochids), street sweeper kalimba, and electronics. His field recorded snapshots of these sounds tend to blur with their backgrounds until focal point becomes the ear of the beholder.

Scy1e(Pr: Sigh-won-ee) is Raub Roy's improvisatory duet between the performer and a host of analog computing synthesizers. Much like his alternate guise, Horaflora (since 2005), which saw a similar artist/instrument dialogue, but with strictly electroacousticdevices (balloons, electric toothbrushes, transducers, drums - (the usual)). The ensuing structures from both projects can be as much a surprise to Roy as to the audience. He, with partner Dianne Lynn, founded Weird Ear Records (2011), a record label reveling in disparate forms of experimental music. Their slogan, “The Weird Ear, The Better,” serves as a guideline to the curatorial themes across all of these projects. Raub is from Western Mass. but has lived in the Bay Area since 2007.