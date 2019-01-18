Robert Frahm Trio

Fairfax, VA native Robert Frahm is a powerhouse blues guitarist residing in Lexington, Kentucky. His inventive, virtuosic style harkens back to blues styles of old while maintaining his own fresh ideas. He is a sought after collaborator with many projects up and down the east coast, and has toured internationally with acts such as Big Joe and The Dynaflows. He has shared the stage with Kim Wilson, Anson Funderburgh, John Nemeth and did a stint of shows with the late great Nappy Brown, which led him to the the Prairie Home Companion stage.