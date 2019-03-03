Rock House Brewing Venue Open House

Rock House Brewing is having a venue open house featuring the new Brewhouse space and it’s possibilities for rehearsal dinners, wedding receptions, and parties. There will be wedding vendors, door prizes and beer samples.
Vendors:
City Barbeque
Tiger's DJ Services
Bella's Mini Donuts
Martine's Pastries
With My Whole Heart Photography
Bryant's Rent-All Inc
Gorge-a-licious Soaps
JGumbosLex
Sorella Gelateria
Info
Rock House Brewing 119 Luigart Court, Lexington, Kentucky View Map
FOOD & DRINK, MUSIC, OTHER