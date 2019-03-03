Rock House Brewing Venue Open House

Rock House Brewing 119 Luigart Court, Lexington, Kentucky

Rock House Brewing is having a venue open house featuring the new Brewhouse space and it’s possibilities for rehearsal dinners, wedding receptions, and parties. There will be wedding vendors, door prizes and beer samples. 

Vendors:

City Barbeque

Tiger's DJ Services

Bella's Mini Donuts

Martine's Pastries

With My Whole Heart Photography

Bryant's Rent-All Inc

Gorge-a-licious Soaps

JGumbosLex

Sorella Gelateria

Rock House Brewing 119 Luigart Court, Lexington, Kentucky View Map
