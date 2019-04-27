Romantic Impressions

The show will begin with Couvillon’s “Rivière du Diable,” followed by Debussy’s “Danse Sacrée et Danse Profane,” Grandjany’s “Aria in Classic Style”and conclude with Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings.”

Saturday evening performances take place at 7:30 p.m. at Tates Creek Presbyterian Church (3900 Rapid Run Dr.), and Sun. matinees at 3:00 p.m. at The Lyric Theatre. Performances are free with a suggested donation of $10-20.