NEW SHOW DATE: Ronnie Milsap

NOTE: THIS SHOW WAS RESCHEDULED FROM IT'S ORIGINAL DATE (Feb. 28) More details at the Opera House website: https://www.lexingtonoperahouse.com/news/detail/event-postponed-ronnie-milsap

Soulful, instantly identifiable vocals; deft piano playing; genre-straddling stylistic choices; and dozens of #1 country hits, including “Smoky Mountain Rain,” “Pure Love,” “Stranger in My House,” “Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends” and “It Was Almost Like a Song” led Milsap to Grammy wins, three Country Music Association Album of the Year, as well as Male Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year honors on the way to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Milsap arrived in Nashville on December 26, 1972, to headline the showroom at the King of the Road hotel. Having tried his luck at the Apollo Theater, the Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip and the recording studios of Memphis working for Elvis, Milsap tried Nashville on the recommendation of Charley Pride. Ronnie was an immediate sensation. Within weeks, he had a manager. Within three months, he was recording hits for RCA Nashville.

Milsap is a major influence on contemporary country stars including Keith Urban, Blake Shelton and Hunter Hayes. An entertainer’s entertainer, he has drawn raves from industry giants Ray Charles, Reba McEntire, John Hiatt and Stevie Wonder.