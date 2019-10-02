Whether it's their collaboration with legendary producer Rick Rubin, kudos from the likes of Zane Lowe and the BBC, or a string of memorable performances from the hills of Glastonbury to the deserts of Coachella, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter siblings Henry and Rupert Stansall, known by their amalgam-created moniker Ruen Brothers, are making a mark with a throwback rock and roll sound that intersects the early days of the genre with a dynamic present-day act. Inspired by their music aficionado father who raised the duo on a steady diet of The Rolling Stones and The Everly Brothers, the two caught the performing bug at an early age, rehearsing in the family kitchen and scrounging for gigs in their blue-collar Lincolnshirehometown of Scunthorpe, England.