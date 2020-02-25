Ruston Kelly

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Ruston Kelly is in the midst of a landmark year following the release of his full-length debut album, Dying Star, last fall via Rounder Records. With a storytelling sensibility that constantly shifts from candid to poetic, Kelly details his experience with addiction, which included time in rehab and an overdose in early 2016. Rooted in a delicately sculpted sound that shows every nuance of his vocal delivery, Dying Star captures all the chaos and heartbreak on the way to finding redemption.

