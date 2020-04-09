Being born with a disability in both arms, Ryan Niemiller, the self-proclaimed “Cripple Threat of Comedy” shares his views of the world from the perspective of the handicapped. You can currently see him on America' Got Talent, where he captured the hearts of America with his audition.

Ryan began his comedy career in Los Angeles, California, and hasn’t looked back since, performing in clubs and colleges across the country. Covering topics such as dating, trying to find employment, and attempting to find acceptance in a world not designed for him, Ryan tackles the issues in a way that makes you think while laughing the entire time.

With his quick wit, great timing, and a gimmick that only he can exploit, Ryan hopes to prove to the comedy world that he may be unarmed, but he is dangerous.

Showtimes:

Thurs., April 9 at 7:15 p.m.

Fri., April 10 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Sat., April 11 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.