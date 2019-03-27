New Frontiers Lecture Series: Salman Rushdie: "On Civility"

×
The writer’s visit is one of the main events in the university’s inaugural New Frontiers season, which asks the campus and surrounding community to go beyond the familiar and explore ideas, art and music.
Lecture by Salman Rushdie, a powerful literary artist who has shown sweeping creative courage even against threats to his life. His talk—"On Civility"—reflects the theme of or academic year.
Transylvania University's Mitchell Fine Arts Center Shearer Art Building, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
