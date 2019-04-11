Samuel J. Comroe, a Los Angeles native, is a stand-up comedian who performs at over 100 clubs and colleges annually. He made his TV debut on TBS’ Conan, BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood with Kevin Hart. In 2018 Samuel was a finalist on America’s Got Talent and can currently be seen on America's Got Talent Champions Edition. In addition to his TV appearances Sam was recently featured on All Def Digital’s Comedy Originals. He is also the winner of Ricky Gervais’ Comedy Competition, The San Francisco Comedy Competition, and has over 40,000 subscribers on his Youtube Channel. His comedy is made up of the trials and tribulations of living with Tourettes Syndrome since being diagnosed at age six and observational material based on his life experiences.