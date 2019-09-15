Scarefest Horror and Paranormal Convention

Lexington Convention Center West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The nation’s largest horror and paranormal convention, Scarefest brings celebrities, entertainers and horror fans together for a popular four-day event. Hosted by Ghost Chasers International, the 12th annual event features exhibits, vendors, seminars and meet-and-greets with celebrities of the horror, sci-fi or paranormal genre. This year, special guests include actor and director Bruce Campbell, Linda Blair from “The Exorcist,” and many more. Visit the event website for the full lineup, event times and other details.

Lexington Convention Center West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
