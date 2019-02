In celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the UK School of Music, the Singletary Center for the Arts presents AMADEUS LIVE with the UK Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor John Nardolillo and the UK Chorale directed by Dr. Jefferson Johnson.

Experience the multi-Academy Award winning 1984 motion picture, Amadeus, on a vast HD screen while Mozart’s most celebrated works are performed live in-sync by a full orchestra and choir.