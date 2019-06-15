Scott Collins Concert in the Waveland Barn

Scott Collins & friends will play two sets of tunes designed to take everyone back to the simpler days of days past, with covers by artists like John Denver, Jim Croce, Gordon Lightfoot, Eagles, Bread, James Taylor, Peter, Paul & Mary, America, Simon & Garfunkel, CCR, Neil Diamond, ETC. A concert designed to have audiences tapping their toes and "remembering when."

2 concerts

2-4pm and 6-8pm

Tickets - $20.00

Chef Tally’s BBQ food truck will be available for a tasty Kentucky treat!

Scott Collins is a native Kentuckian and has attended both University of Ky & Georgetown College in their respective music programs. Scott is an instrumentalist/composer that employs a form of instrumentation that is fairly unique. In essence, he's a one man band using several instruments and technologies including guitar, harmonica, banjo, and vocals to provide people with many of their favorite songs ranging from Country and Bluegrass, to Gospel and Popular Hits from the 50s-80s. Once called the "Human Oldies Jukebox" due to his large repertoire.

His latest venture is writing an original musical play based on Hank Williams Sr. called "Nobody Could Hurt Like Hank" that has toured many theaters in Kentucky to rave reviews.

"Music is the universal language of mankind." - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow