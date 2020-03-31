Scott H. Biram/ Yellow Cuss

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

The self proclaimed ‘Dirty Old One Man Band’ successfully, and sometimes violently, lashes together blues, hillbilly and country precariously to raucous punk and godless metal.

Joined by local noise punk band Yellow Cuss. 

14732353_1599480237027178_377891007149099956_n.jpg
