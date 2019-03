Scott Henry is an accomplished stand-up comedian, corporate emcee, actor, and voiceover actor.In addition to headlining in comedy clubs across the country, Scott has been seen on screen in “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2,” “The King of Queens,” “Chelsea Lately,” and more. He also has a supporting role in the provocative indie film, “Daddy,” which has been a film festival darling and garnered numerous awards.