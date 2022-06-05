Film Screening: "Border Radio"

In anticipation of Allison Anders' participation in this year's Harry Dean Stanton Fest (July 15 - 17), her first two films will be screened at the Lexington Public Library's Farish Theater. Both screenings are free.

Sunday, June 5 @ 2 pm: "Border Radio"

Sunday, June 12 @ 2 pm: "Gas Food Lodging"

About "Border Radio": Two musicians and a roadie take money that is owed to them from a job. One flees to Mexico, and everyone has questions.

About "Gas Food Lodging," from Paste Magazine: For 30 years, the Sundance class of 1992 has been heralded as "the year indie exploded." Directors with small budgets and strange, previously untold stories were able to connect with their audiences in a way that Hollywood films just weren’t. Some still widely discussed highlights from Sundance ‘92 include a video store clerk by the name of Quentin Tarantino rocking the scene with his debut feature "Reservoir Dogs," French directors Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caro’s delightfully, rhythmically freaky "Delicatessen" and established indie darling Jim Jarmusch’s taxi cab anthology "Night on Earth." However, the film that best encapsulates the idiosyncratic energy of ‘92 Sundance is also one of the most overlooked today: writer/director Allison Anders’ sophomore feature "Gas Food Lodging." "Gas Food Lodging" subverts the “family drama” genre and experiments with a multi-POV narrative structure in order to tell the story of a non-traditional working class household as they navigate familial connection (or lack thereof), sexuality and human attachment in a Laramie, New Mexico trailer park.