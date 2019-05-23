Sempervivi/ Jockey Onassis/ Sean

Cosmic Charlies 105 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Sempervivi is a pop punk/indie rock group based in Lexington, KY. Singer/guitarist/keyboardist Derek Price is joined by drummer/vocalist Simon Ricapa and bassist Jeremiah Floyd. After releasing one solo acoustic EP, then a full band EP on Bad Apple Records, a new lineup solidified in 2018. New material wields a harder edged punk rock approach, but also experiments with 80s pop synths.

Sean is a Lexington punk band. 

Jockey Onassis is a Lexington rock band.

