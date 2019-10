Shawnthony Calypso Record Release Show for "I'll Probably Never Leave (Kentucky)"LP on Great Ape Recordings. Shawnthony Calypso started as a home recording project for noise/ experimental/ pop/ techno in 2003. Since then it has morphed into a sing-song skate tinged twangy bar rock fight club. Featuring the J. Dorsey Band (Cincinnati blues rock and roll legends) and Central Air (formerly Space Camp melodic space rock psycho-nauts)