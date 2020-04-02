Sheldon Tapley Exhibition Reception

This exhibition celebrates thirty years of creativity from this nationally known artist, Sheldon Tapley, a master of landscape, still life and portraiture. Imagination and observation are beautifully entwined in these thoughtful and deeply personal images.

Major paintings, pastels, and drawings from Tapley’s early career will be on view, as well as an exciting group of recent works. Most have never before been publicly exhibited in Kentucky.

A concurrent exhibition of the artist’s life drawings and oil studies will be on display at the Aegon Gallery in the Jones Visual Arts Center at Centre College. An illustrated catalog of the two exhibitions will be available.

Tapley is the Stodghill Professor of Art at Centre College, where he has taught since 1983.