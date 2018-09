Shrek is a grumpy ogre who prefers the solitude of his swamp. Thanks to the blundering Lord Farquaad he finds himself on a mission to rescue Princess Fiona. Far from Shrek’s expectations, there’s something different about this princess, something familiar.

Apr. 11-12 (7:30 p.m.), Apr. 13 (2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.), and Apr. 14 (2 p.m.).