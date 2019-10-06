Silent Film Gala Event for Kentucky Theatre Wurlitzer Pipe Organ

Kentucky Theater E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Bluegrass Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society will host its annual gala fundraiser to benefit the restoration of the original historic Wurlitzer pipe organ at the Kentucky Theatre in downtown Lexington.

Renowned Detroit theatre organist JOHN LAUTER will give a mini concert, lead a singalong with words on the screen and accompany the silent comedy film "STEAMBOAT BILL JR." starring Buster Keaton. https://www.showclix.com/event/steamboat-bill/tag/widget

This event is especially recommended for those who have never seen and heard a silent film come to life through the magnificent sounds of a live theatre organ performance.

Info

Tags

