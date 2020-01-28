Smith Concert Series: Kronos Quartet

Google Calendar - Smith Concert Series: Kronos Quartet - 2020-01-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Smith Concert Series: Kronos Quartet - 2020-01-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Smith Concert Series: Kronos Quartet - 2020-01-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Smith Concert Series: Kronos Quartet - 2020-01-28 19:00:00

Haggin Auditorium - Transylvania Universty Shearer Art Building, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

For 45 years, San Francisco’s Kronos Quartet has pursued a singular artistic vision, combining a spirit of fearless exploration with a commitment to continually reimagine the string quartet experience. After kicking off the yearly Smith Concert series in 2007, the quartet will return for the 2020 show.

Info

Haggin Auditorium - Transylvania Universty Shearer Art Building, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Smith Concert Series: Kronos Quartet - 2020-01-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Smith Concert Series: Kronos Quartet - 2020-01-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Smith Concert Series: Kronos Quartet - 2020-01-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Smith Concert Series: Kronos Quartet - 2020-01-28 19:00:00
.