Smith Concert Series: Kronos Quartet

For 45 years, San Francisco’s Kronos Quartet has pursued a singular artistic vision, combining a spirit of fearless exploration with a commitment to continually reimagine the string quartet experience. After kicking off the yearly Smith Concert series in 2007, the quartet will return for the 2020 show.