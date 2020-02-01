Sober Rave at 21c

For those looking to connect and celebrate wellness in a safe space, 21c Museum Hotel Lexington will join forces with local businesses to host its first ever Sober Rave. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Main Gallery, attendees will enjoy music by DJ Danny Muniz, a free yoga class by SWEAT Studio, a coffee and tea tasting by Nate’s Coffee, a braid bar by Megan Buchanan, and healthy mocktails and bites provided by Lockbox. Additional local partners will be in attendance, including: The Scout Guide, Kendra Scott, Pop Shop, Tory Burch, The Summit, Kin Euphorics, Woodhouse Day Spa and Energy Wellness Aromatherapy. In the spirit of the gathering, the event will also feature a raffle to benefit the Schwartz Center, a local addiction treatment facility.

The event is free and open to the public, with a suggested $10 donation to the Schwartz Center.

Saturday, February 1

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.