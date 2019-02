This new musical comedy tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, two playwrights stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar Will Shakespeare. When a soothsayer foretells the next big thing in theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the Bottom brothers set out to write the world's very first musical.

Mar 22: Friday, 8:00 PM

Mar 23: Saturday, 2:00 PM

Mar 23: Saturday, 8:00 PM

Mar 24: Sunday, 1:00 PM

Mar 24: Sunday, 6:30 PM