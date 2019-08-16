Soul Asylum was formed in 1981, when the band, initially known as Loud Fast Rules, formed in Minneapolis. The band's raucous live sets and early releases on the hometown indie label Twin/Tone —including the albums Say What You Will, Made to Be Broken and While You Were Out —earned it a loyal fan base and widespread critical acclaim. Soul Asylum's indie success led to the band entering the major-label mainstream with 1988's Hang Time and its 1990 follow-up And the Horse They Rode In On, and achieving a platinum-level commercial breakthrough with 1992's Grave Dancers Union (3x platinum) and 1995's Let Your Dim Light Shine. Grave Dancers Union featured the international hits "Runaway Train," which won a 1994 Grammy as Best Rock Song, and "Black Gold," while Let Your Dim Light Shine (platinum) spawned the hit "Misery." The band went on hiatus after 1998's Candy from a Stranger, during which time Pirner released his first solo effort, Faces & Names. Soul Asylum returned to action in 2006 with The Silver Lining, Delayed Reactionsix years later and most recently with 2016’s Change of Fortune.