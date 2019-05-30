Southland Jamboree

Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, lawn chair or blanket to the concerts and are welcome to bring instruments and participate in a jam after the show. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase at the events.
June 6: Kentucky Wild Horse
June 13: Cane Run Bluegrass
June 20: Uptown Blue
June 27: Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper
July 4: Chris & Jenn Shouse
July 11: Newtown
July 18: Custom Made Bluegrass
July 25: The Price Sisters
Aug. 1: Ida Clare
Aug. 8: Blue Eagle Band
Aug. 15: The Local Honeys
Aug. 22: TBD
Aug. 29: Laurel River Lane
