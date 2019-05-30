Southland Jamboree

Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, lawn chair or blanket to the concerts and are welcome to bring instruments and participate in a jam after the show. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase at the events.

June 6: Kentucky Wild Horse

June 13: Cane Run Bluegrass

June 20: Uptown Blue

June 27: Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper

July 4: Chris & Jenn Shouse

July 11: Newtown

July 18: Custom Made Bluegrass

July 25: The Price Sisters

Aug. 1: Ida Clare

Aug. 8: Blue Eagle Band

Aug. 15: The Local Honeys

Aug. 22: TBD

Aug. 29: Laurel River Lane