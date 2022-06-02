Special Meet-the-Artist Reception & Artist's Talk for watercolor exhibit by Lexington's own Deborah Slone

Join us this Thursday evening for yummy refreshments and meet the Artist behind our newest show by Lexington artist Deborah Slone, entitled "Offerings: Vignettes from the Earth". These astounding watercolor works are the perfect match for an early summer night out!

The evening will also include an Artist's Talk about the origins of the pieces in this exhibit, and her process of painting, including the art practice she's established throughout the creation of these works.

NOTE: We will also have an inventory of rare and one-of-a-kind prints of our artist's work for purchase!

Located at the corner of Mill & Maxwell Streets, we have FREE PARKING and are only a 2-block walk to the heart of downtown.

If you can't attend Thursday night, the Lexington Shambhala Meditation Center's Mill & Max Contemplative Arts Gallery will also be open 12-3pm on Saturdays and Sundays during the show's run through June 30th

or visit our Virtual Gallery Tour at

http://MillAndMaxGallery.com

FROM THE ARTIST:

In Middle English offering (offring) means " the presenting of something to a deity; to present, bestow, bring before".

I believe each painting begins as an offering from nature, and through my painting practice I offer the gift of these moments to others, in return. I strive to capture the transitory moments when the play of light brings a leaf or a petal into sharp relief, and creates a dramatic presence that is never exactly replicated. I view my painting life as a practice of presence and observation, which for me is paramount to the final result of any of the individual paintings. I invite you to spend time with this exhibit in a similar spirit of presence and observation.

Each painting is created using a multitude of glazes over a period of days.

As the washes build up, the transparency of the watercolor mimics the play of light on the objects, and they become more complex, and the source of light more nuanced, over time. I attempt to present each object as is, in an imperfect state of being with many details that delight and surprise as a closer observation reveals them.

This exhibit is my offering to you, and I invite you to join me!

www.DeborahSloneArt.com