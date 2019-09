The Annual Steampunk Masquerade will have a fairytale theme this year. We will be mixing Performances, Music, Dance, Crafts, tea leaf readings, door prizes, and the Edgy Neo-Victorian-Old West-Steam Era-Sci-Fi-Fantasy-Post Apocalyptic Genre of Steampunk. Visitors are encouraged (though NOT required) to don their own Steampunk inspired clothing and become part of our Masquerade. We will have a Costume Contest near the end of the evening.