Student Activities Board presents Quinn XCII

Quinn XCII (pronounced Quinn 92) is a Detroit-based vocalist and songwriter who fuses pop, hip- hop, reggae, and EDM into his own unique sound. His songs are typically about failed relationships and heartbreak, but they're often sung or rapped over bright, sunny backing tracks that partially disguise the melancholy sentiments of the lyrics. His debut full-length, The Story of Us, was released in late 2017 with his sophomore album From Michigan with Love released on February 15, 2019. Popular songs include “Love Me Less” and “Stacy.”