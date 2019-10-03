Studio 300: Digital Art and Music Festival

This annual festival, which explores creative manifestations of technology through concerts and exhibitions of digital art and music, will feature concerts in Haggin Auditorium; an off-campus concert at Al’s Bar; and multimedia gallery exhibits and installations in the Morlan Gallery and the online Studio 300 BYTE Gallery. Artists and musicians from Lexington and beyond will be represented throughout the submission-based programming, which includes a range of categories from electro-acoustic music, video music and late night club electro music, to digital performance, animation, and interactive web art. More details and a schedule will be available at studio300.transy.edu/.