Studio 300: Digital Art and Music Festival

Google Calendar - Studio 300: Digital Art and Music Festival - 2019-10-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studio 300: Digital Art and Music Festival - 2019-10-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studio 300: Digital Art and Music Festival - 2019-10-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Studio 300: Digital Art and Music Festival - 2019-10-03 00:00:00

Various Locations Lexington, Kentucky

This annual festival, which explores creative manifestations of technology through concerts and exhibitions of digital art and music, will feature concerts in Haggin Auditorium; an off-campus concert at Al’s Bar; and multimedia gallery exhibits and installations in the Morlan Gallery and the online Studio 300 BYTE Gallery. Artists and musicians from Lexington and beyond will be represented throughout the submission-based programming, which includes a range of categories from electro-acoustic music, video music and late night club electro music, to digital performance, animation, and interactive web art. More details and a schedule will be available at studio300.transy.edu/

Info

Various Locations Lexington, Kentucky
OTHER
Google Calendar - Studio 300: Digital Art and Music Festival - 2019-10-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studio 300: Digital Art and Music Festival - 2019-10-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studio 300: Digital Art and Music Festival - 2019-10-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Studio 300: Digital Art and Music Festival - 2019-10-03 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Studio 300: Digital Art and Music Festival - 2019-10-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studio 300: Digital Art and Music Festival - 2019-10-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studio 300: Digital Art and Music Festival - 2019-10-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Studio 300: Digital Art and Music Festival - 2019-10-04 00:00:00
.